Beebe Healthcare Revises Visitation Rules

Beebe Healthcare is revising its visitor restrictions effective New Year’s Day.

In-patients at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus are now allowed one well visitor per day between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. All visitors will be required to wear a surgical mask at the Lewes Campus, the South Coastal Campus and the Tunnell Cancer Center.

Some considerations are being made regarding visitation for labor and delivery, surgery patients, and end-of-life care. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers.

Beebe Healthcare released these guidelines Friday:

As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19 except for special circumstances.

“Beebe Healthcare reviews our county and health system’s status several times daily. With an increase in hospitalizations at Beebe and across the state, we have once again decided to limit the hours for visitation,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Due to the rapidly increasing spread of the Omicron variant we have also decided to standardize our mask requirements. Visitors are to wear surgical masks for their safety as well as the safety of our patients and team members. As always, Beebe requests the community’s help and support by getting vaccinated and remaining vigilant about staying healthy.”

Visitors are asked to remain with the patient to limit movement throughout the hospital. Visitors may also be asked to leave if the care team deems necessary for any clinical reasons. Clergy and Pastoral Visitors do not count toward the patient’s visitor quota.

Here are some other things to expect when coming to a Beebe care location: