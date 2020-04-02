Beebe Healthcare to Host Facebook Live COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall

Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a one-hour coronavirus (COVID-19) virtual town hall at 5 p.m. Monday, April 6.

Watch the virtual town hall live on Beebe’s Facebook page, or you can dial one of the following numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm.

Primary line: 415-466-7000 – PIN: 6947511 #

Secondary line: 760-699-0393 – PIN: 1139268796 #

The event will involve a panel of Beebe Healthcare representatives talking about different areas of the COVID-19 healthcare emergency, relative to Beebe. Each panelist will answer some pre-submitted questions from the public during their talk.

Submit your question to: BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org

The panelists will include:

Dr. David Tam, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare

Rick Schaffner, Executive Vice President & COO

Dr. Bill Chasanov, Infectious Disease Physician

Marcy Jack, VP, Chief Quality & Safety Officer

To watch, simply log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org.