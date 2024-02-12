Beebe Healthcare to Lift Masking at 7am Tuesday

February 12, 2024/Mari Lou

Masks will no longer be required for patients, visitors and team members at all Beebe Healthcare locations beginning at 7am on Tuesday, February 13. Hospital officials say they have seen a decreased rate of respiratory illness in the community. However masks will still be required in certain scenarios – like patients experiencing respiratory illness symptoms or who have tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 10 days. Patients and visitors who feel more comfortable wearing a mask at a Beebe location should continue to do so – and may ask a team member to wear one.

