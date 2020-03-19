Beebe Healthcare to Provide Referral-Based Testing

Beebe Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 referral-based testing for the community.

The car-based testing is being made available by Beebe to the entire Sussex County community. Patients should contact their primary care provider or local walk-in care for screening. Local providers are aware of the instructions, including that a provider order is necessary to be tested.

Beebe will then reach out to the patient to schedule an appointment. Beebe will be collecting the specimen and sending it to a commercial lab. Patients should contact their provider for results. As required by the state, all positive cases will be shared with Division of Public Health, who publicly confirms COVID-19 cases. Testing locations will be shared only with ordering providers and scheduled patients.

If someone is in need of an assessment, but does not have a primary care provider, Beebe has also created its Coronavirus Screening and Assessment Line, which will launch Friday, March 20.

Community members who do not have access to primary care should call 302-645-3200. The caller will be screened and assessed for possible COVID-19 testing or another appropriate level of care. If the caller needs testing, the provider will place an order that can be used at one of the Referral-Based Testing sites once an appointment is scheduled. Please have your driver’s license and insurance information ready when you call. Please leave a message and your call will be returned if assistance is not immediately provided.

On Friday, March 20, the Coronavirus Screening and Assessment Line will be staffed noon to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be staffed 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Monday, March 23, the line will be staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community members who have access to primary care should not call the line, and should see their provider for the order for referral-based testing.

If you feel you need testing, you should: