Beebe Healthcare Updates Visitor Restrictions

Starting Monday, August 30, Beebe Healthcare is updating its visitor restrictions to allow inpatients to have one well visitor during visitor hours. This visitor is not permitted to rotate during the day.

This includes patients at the Lewes and South Coastal Emergency Departments and Beebe Medical Group offices.

As a continuation of Beebe’s existing policy, visitors are not permitted for COVID-19 patients and patients under suspicion for COVID-19 except for special circumstances.

Additional considerations are made for labor & delivery, surgery patients, and end of life patients. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 inpatient numbers throughout the state, we have decided to limit our patients to one visitor for the safety of our patients, team members, and community,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare.

Visitors are asked to remain with the patient to limit movement throughout the hospital. Visitors may also be asked to leave if the care team deems necessary for any clinical reasons. Clergy and Pastoral Visitors do not count toward the patient’s visitor quota.

Face coverings remain required at all Beebe care sites.

Here are some other things to expect when coming to a Beebe care location: