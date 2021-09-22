Beebe Hosts Virtual COVID-19 Town Hall

The Sussex County community will be updated on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccine information during a Beebe Healthcare virtual town hall today (Wednesday).

The meeting is scheduled between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam and Beebe COVID-19 Response Medical Director Dr. Bill Chasanov will preside.

The meeting can be viewed on Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page. Live ASL interpretation and live captioning will be available.

More information was provided by Beebe Healthcare below:

If you do not have access to Facebook, you may also watch or listen to the presentation in these additional ways:

Using your tablet or smartphone:

Open this link : https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/hcrzxzjp

Download the app if you don’t have it already.

Enter event ID : hcrzxzjp

You can also join by phone by calling one of these numbers:

Dial one of the following numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm:

415-466-7000

PIN 9612919 #

760-699-0393

PIN 7922605798 #