Beebe Introduces Hospital-At-Home Services

Beebe Healthcare has begun to operate what it calls Delaware’s first “Hospital at Home” program.

For patients who meet the criteria, they are able to be treated for their medical condition in the comfort of their own home instead of being admitted for traditional in-patient care. Physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, care coordinators and physical therapists can also provide in-home services. Virtual consultations are also available.

“This is how Beebe is providing the best care right here in Sussex County – collaborative innovations that provides a patient with the personalized and empathetic care plan for their needs,” Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam said. “I’m proud of the multi-disciplinary team from patient care to IT to make this secure and innovative service available to patients.”

Patients get daily visits, and are supplied with a scale, blood pressure monitor, thermometer and a pulse oximeter.

“Patients find being cared for at home to be a more restful and convenient experience than the hospital,” Beebe Healthcare Vice President of Nursing Operations and Continuum of Care Lynne Voskamp, DNP, RN said. “Our team provides the same excellent care at home as you would receive in the hospital. This includes services such as IV medication, lab tests, physical therapy services, and oxygen therapy – all at no additional cost to the patient.”

