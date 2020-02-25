Beebe nursing school named best in Delaware

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare has been named the best nursing school in the state of Delaware by RegisteredNursing.org.

The nursing advocacy organization ranked nursing schools based on methodology that analyzes each school’s pass rate for students on the NCLEX-RN exam over a five-year window.

The 2019 graduating class for the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing achieved a 100% pass rate. This helped the School of Nursing achieve an overall grade of 96.38 – the highest overall score out of the seven nursing programs in the state.

Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing offers one of the country’s leading accredited RN diploma programs.

The program emphasizes nursing foundations, clinical experience, and preparation for the NCLEX-RN examination. Dedicated faculty and staff serve students as mentors and role models.

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare is the only hospital-based nursing program in Delaware and is accredited by The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

The diploma in Professional Nursing is awarded at the completion of the curriculum, qualifying graduates to be eligible for National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX examination, leading to licensure as a registered nurse. Beebe graduates consistently have high NCLEX pass rates.