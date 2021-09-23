Beebe Partners With Nemours For Pediatric Care Services

Nemours Children’s Health will team up with Beebe Healthcare to provide pediatric services for infants, children and teenagers of Sussex County.

Nemours healthcare professionals will be involved with newborn care, high-risk deliveries, emergencies and other aspects of pediatric care and health. Nemours Children’s health is one of the largest integrated pediatric health systems in the country and operates two children’s hospitals and several outpatient locations.

“Beebe Healthcare is creating an integrated healthcare delivery system for our community so that your needs can be addressed right here in Sussex County,” Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam said. “Beebe is growing with this community, and as more and more families make Sussex their home, this partnership with Nemours ensures the highest quality pediatric care. As a pediatrician myself, I am excited to continue working with Nemours and our pediatric partners in the community to provide care for our families.”

“We know how important it is to have easy access to expert care, and we couldn’t be more excited about expanding our services for patients and families in Sussex County,” Nemours Children’s Health and Chief Operating Officer in the Delaware Valley Senior Vice President Pauline Corso said. “We are so pleased Beebe Healthcare has entrusted us to care for children in their communities. Combining the quality and patient service experiences of our great organizations exemplifies the Nemours promise of redefining children’s health, and our goal of helping children, everywhere, grow into healthy adults.”