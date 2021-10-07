Beebe Resumes Elective Procedures That Require Overnight Hospital Stay

Beebe Healthcare has resumed elective surgical procedures that require an overnight hospital stay.

Such elective procedures were suspended last month due to rising rates of COVID-19 cases at the time. Beebe leadership said the volume of COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized has come down.

“At this time, as we build the level of vaccination nationwide, we must also use all the prevention strategies available, including masking indoors in public places, to stop transmission and stop the pandemic,” Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam said. “Everyone who is able, including fully vaccinated people, should wear masks in public indoor places.”

Patients whose elective surgeries were paused will be contacted.

Beebe also continues to strongly urge everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The Delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus that causes COVID-19.