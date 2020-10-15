Beebe Tightens Visitor Restrictions As COVID Cases Rise

A recent increase in COVID-19 positive test results and hospitalizations has led Beebe Healthcare to tighten up visitation policies.

Patients admitted to the main hospital in Lewes are no longer permitted one ‘well visitor.’



Nursing staff will continue to assist patients who want to visit with loved ones virtually or by phone. There are some provisions for visits in the emergency department, same-day surgery and outpatient cardiac catheterization. Exceptions are being made for patients who are receiving end-of-life care.



Other restrictions and protocols are in place at Beebe facilities. Visitors must be 18 years of age or order, and must wear a face covering.

“Beebe Healthcare’s goal is to provide a patient-centered environment,” Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David Tam said. “Part of this ideal is enabling our patients to connect with and be supported by their loved ones, while maintaining a focus on the safety of everyone at each Beebe care site. This dual focus is especially challenging during the global COVID-19 pandemic, where we do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus. Beebe is a safe place to come for care, in part due to the strict safety measures we’ve put into place. Please know that your care and safety are always our top priority. Thank you for the privilege of caring for you and your family.”

