Beebe utilizing telemedicine to give patients access to care from home

To provide access to healthcare for residents practicing social and physical distancing at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Beebe is offering telemedicine visits across all offices – specialty, primary, and walk-in care.

During the first week of April, more than 1,000 visits were conducted across all of Beebe Medical Group.

“Beebe Medical Group is committed to providing care during this difficult time,” said Stephen Keiser, Vice President of Operations, Beebe Medical Group. “We have created access to telemedicine across all of our offices so that patients can call their provider’s office and get an appointment, along with instructions on an easy-to-use platform for video conferencing. The most important thing we can do for our patients is to make sure they have access to care in the safest place for them, which is their home right now.”

All a patient needs is a computer or smart device, an email address, and basic computer skills. Assistance and instructional help can be provided on setup. Between Beebe’s patient portal and this technology, all patient information remains confidential and protected through the system. Beebe Home Care Services provides telehealth to monitor and connect with patients virtually either pre or post procedure.

Patients having face-to-face time with their provider is a key component of clinical care as well as mental wellbeing of a patient. They will see the provider, be able to ask questions, and all perform any tasks with regular household items so the provider can create an assessment and plan – just like an in-office visit.

This is also an option to monitor and care for patients who are self-quarantining or positive for COVID-19. Through telemedicine, Beebe Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers can monitor symptoms, assess patients, provide care plans, and determine if another level of care is appropriate.

Beebe Healthcare has also expanded its COVID-19 Screening Line, 302-645-3200. While its primary purpose is for patients to receive screening and assessment by a Beebe clinician for COVID-19 testing, the screening line team is prepared to address questions surrounding COVID-19 symptoms, education, and care. The Screening Line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We understand you might be scared during this pandemic, but your everyday health still matters. Thank you for trusting Beebe Medical Group, as part of Beebe Healthcare, with your care. Even at home, we are here to care for you,” said Bobby Gulab, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Beebe Medical Group.