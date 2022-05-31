Bellmoor “Golf Cart” Found Abandoned on Beach

Rehoboth Beach police received an odd report that the Bellmoor Inn golf cart (technically a “low-speed vehicle”) had been involved in a hit-and-run on Philadelphia Street around 3 a.m. Monday. It was nowhere to be found!

After some investigation, it became apparent that the vehicle had been stolen. Around 4 a.m., the operator running the beach sweeper found the dark green vehicle stuck in the sand near Norfolk Street.

Public works crews later helped pull it from the beach. Benjamin Gray, area general manager for EOS Hospitality, declined to comment on Monday as it was an ongoing police investigation.