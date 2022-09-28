Bennett HS Traffic Light Repaired; Damaged Parkside HS Traffic Light Waiting on Parts

A damaged traffic light in front of James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury has finally be repaired. Upgrades to the light – including a new camera, controller and programming system were installed earlier this week. It’s taken months due to supply chain issues to repair the damaged light that has had drivers dealing with delayed and unnecessary light changes since April. Now the City is waiting for parts to repair another damaged traffic signal in front of Parkside High School – also delayed due to supply chain issued. That light was damaged during a thunderstorm several weeks ago.