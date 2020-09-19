UPDATED: Bennett Phys Ed Teacher Sentenced to Jail

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department

UPDATED – 09/19/20 – Elizabeth Day, wife of Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, has been sentenced for a drug violation. Court records show that Day was sentenced in Wicomico District Court Friday to 10 days in jail. She entered an Alford Plea, which means that a defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution could likely prove the charge. Day was charged with possession of CDS – not marijuana and contributing to the conditions of a child – the second charge was dropped due to the plea agreement. She was arrested after attempting to solicit a 16 year old student to purchase two ADHD pills last December. Day was a physical education teacher at James M. Bennett High School at the time of her arrest.

UPDATED 12/21/19 7am – A physical education teacher at James M. Bennett High School has been charged in connection with a criminal investigation into a reported drug violation. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s office says the suspect, Elizabeth Day solicited a 16 year old student to purchase two ADHD pills. Day was arrested Friday and charged and later released on her own recognizance. The Calvert County State’s Attorney will handle the matter – the investigation is on-going.

A physical education teacher at James M. Bennett High School has been charged in connection with a criminal investigation. Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin, in a statement, says that Elizabeth Day, who is also the wife of Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The school district is working in full cooperation with investigators in this matter. No further information has been made available.