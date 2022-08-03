Berlin Asks Local Customers to Conserve Electricity at Times of Expected Peak Demand Through Friday

The Berlin Electric Department is asking customers to voluntarily conserve or limit use of energy each afternoon and early evening through this Friday.

Temperatures and humidity are expected to soar this week. Prices to purchase electricity during these times are at their highest.

Between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., customers are asked to consider postponing the use of large appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers, delaying the use of hot water, shutting window shades and setting thermostats up three degrees.

More information about Berlin’s energy saving program “Tweak our Peak” is available at https://berlinmd.gov/2015/05/14/peak-shave/