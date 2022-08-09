Berlin Asks Town Electric Customers to Conserve Energy Use Tue. and Wed.

The Berlin Electric Department is asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity this afternoon (Tuesday) and Wednesday. Peak Shaving Alert hours are between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Customers are asked to turn up the thermostat by three degrees, and to close window shades and drapes to limit sunshine from beaming in.

Also, it’s requested that people put off the use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until late in the day or early in the morning.