Berlin Cancels Christmas Parade, New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Berlin is making some modifications to its popular fall and winter events due to the COVID-119 pandemic.



The town’s Oktoberfest celebration will take place Saturday October 17th, with food, beer and cider available from merchants who set up under a group of tents.



There will not be a formal Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Black Friday, but shopping and carriage rides will be available. The Berlin Christmas Parade is canceled, and the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is also canceled. However, an alternative plan for the final night of 2020 is still being discussed.