Berlin Cancels Town-Sponsored New Year’s Eve Events, Ball Drop, Laser Shows
December 31, 2021/
Berlin town-sponsored events on New Year’s Eve, the midnight ball drops and laser shows are now canceled.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the town said Thursday that several vendors have canceled for tonight.
The Town of Berlin reminded citizens and visitors that several establishments will be open for dinner and beverages for those who wish to celebrate the arrival of 2022.
More information can be found at the Town of Berlin Facebook page.
Posted in