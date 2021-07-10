Berlin Makes Plans For Relief Funds
The Town of Berlin is making plans for its allocation of funds received under the State of Maryland Relief Act.
The funding was approved by the Maryland General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan in February. Included was a $83-million allocation to the Maryland Public Service Commission for forgiveness of delinquent bills.
Berlin residential electric customers who qualified will be notified by the town. Priority will be given to households that have qualified for the Office of Home Energy Programs.