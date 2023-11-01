Berlin Man Arrested for Sexual Solicitation of Two Underage Males

The Delaware State Police have arrested a 66-year-old Berlin man for felony sexual solicitation of a child. Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying potential victims associated with the investigation occurring in the Sussex County area. On October 19th Delaware State Police Troop 4 Youth Aid Detectives learned that Wayne Long requested sexually explicit images from multiple underage male children through Snapchat in exchange for transportation to and from the beach in Sussex County. At this time, detectives have identified two victims who were targeted by Long on multiple occasions over the course of several months this past summer. Long is a former custodian with the Indian River School District. He supports several athletic teams, including Sussex Central High School, but has been known to attend sporting events and other events at various local school districts. Detectives have reason to believe there are additional unidentified victims who may have been targeted through Snapchat or potentially other social media platforms over the past couple of years. Long has been charged with two counts of Sexual Solicitation of a Child Under 18 (Felony) and is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on an $80,000 cash bond.