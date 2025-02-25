Berlin Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Hit-and-Run Resulting in Death

A Berlin man–24-year-old Tyler Mailloux of Berlin, Maryland –has pleaded guilty to one felony count of failing to immediately stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident where he knew or should have known that the accident resulted in the death of another person. The hit-and-run collision, which occurred on the night of July 11th, 2022 on Gray’s Corner Road in Berlin, took the life of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp. The Honorable Judge Brett R. Wilson, retired Circuit Court Judge of Dorchester County, accepted Mailloux’s guilty plea on the record, and upon conviction, ordered Mailloux to be immediately remanded to the custody of the Worcester County Detention Center pending sentencing. Mailloux’s sentencing date has been scheduled for March 19th.