Berlin Man Sentenced for Distribution of Child Pornography

Image courtesy Worcester County State’s Attorney

A Berlin man has been sentenced after he was convicted earlier this month of distribution of child pornography. Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 75 year old Pasco Allen to five years in prison, with all but 1 year suspended. Upon release, Allen will have 3 years of supervised probation and will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender for a period of 25 years – and to submit a DNA sample.

Officials say the charges came from a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to Maryland State Police last fall which provided evidence of the possession of child porn by a reported user – which was traced to Allen’s residence. Data was extracted from Allen’s phone and determined that a saved image was sent to another person using Facebook.