Berlin Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Child Abuse

A Berlin man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for convictions of 2nd degree child abuse, 3 counts of 2nd degree assault, and 1 count of neglect of a minor. A jury found 32 year old Connor Kelly guilty after week-long trial in March. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau Oglesby imposed the sentence, which is the maximum allowed by law.

Kelly was arrested after a one-month old infant with a spiral fracture of the arm at AGH in Berlin in February of 2021. Further investigation determined the child had suffered from several broken ribs that were already healing. Ocean Pines Police and Child Protective Services learned that Kelly, who is the infant’s father, had sole responsibility for the child on the days that he suffered the injuries and gave false information on the cause to medical personnel.