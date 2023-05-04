Berlin, Maryland Man Sentenced for Sex Crimes

A 62-year-old Berlin, Maryland man was sentenced this week for his convictions on one count of third-degree sex offense and one count of second-degree assault. The Honorable Brian D. Shockley of the Worcester County Circuit Court ordered Todd Yates to serve 10 years on each count, consecutively, and suspended 7 years of that sentence. Yates was placed on 5 years of supervised probation upon release and will be required to register as a Tier III lifetime sex offender and provide a DNA sample. An investigation stemming from an incident that occurred on June 5th, 2022 revealed that Yates had sexually assaulted a female victim while she was sleeping over at her friend’s home. The victim told officers she was able to fight Yates off of her and run to a neighbor’s house to contact police. She had suffered multiple injuries as a result of the attack.