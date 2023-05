The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 21-year-old John Zachary Gourley, who is wanted for Assault in the 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property. Gourley is a White man, 5’6 and 140 lbs. His last known address was 13 Vine Street in Berlin, Maryland. If you know where John Gourley is, please contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1112.