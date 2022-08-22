Berlin PD & WCBI Investigating Home Invasion in Berlin

Berlin Police were called for a home invasion on Broad Street Sunday around 11pm. Police learned that a man forcefully got into the home through a window while the owners were at home. The suspect had a weapon, but after a short struggle the suspect ran off on foot before police arrived. Investigator with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation are asking anyone with information to call WCBI at 410-632-1111 or Berlin Police at 410-641-1333.