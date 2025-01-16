Berlin Police Department Alert Community About Missing Person

The Berlin Maryland police Department has issued a critical missing person alert. 24-year-old Joseph Bunner Jr. was last seen on foot at about 11:30 a.m. leaving The Willows, on 312 Maple Avenue in Berlin. He told his mother at approximately 1:30 p.m. that he was going to sleep at the boardwalk in ocean city. Bunner Jr. is said to be suicidal and is diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety. He was last seen wearing white shoes, white pants, black jacket, green sweater, mountain dew beanie, black backpack. If you see Bunner police do not want you to approach him but to contact Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333, or dial 911.