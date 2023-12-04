Berlin Residents Displaced after Monday Morning Fire

Fire on Saint Martins Road, Berlin / Image courtesy Worcester County Fire Marshal

Berlin firefighters were called for a residential structure fire on Saint Martins Road near Berlin just after 11 Monday morning. Crews arriving at the scene found fire and smoke coming from the front of the home. Worcester County Fire Marshal deputies investigated and determined the fire began in the family room because of faulty electrical wiring.

Three residents in the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Several area fire companies assisted.