Berlin Residents Re-Elect Dean Burrell, Sr to Town Council

In a race separated by just 2 votes, incumbent Dean Burrell, Sr. has been re-elected to represent District 4 in Berlin. Burrell received 37 votes – his challenger, Anthony Weeg, received 35. The District 1 and At-Large seats were uncontested, so Steve Green will be sworn in as the new District 1 seat and incumbent Jay Knerr retains his At-Large seat. Troy Purnell did not run for re-election to District 1. The three winners will be sworn in at the next meeting of the Mayor and Council on Tuesday, October 11.