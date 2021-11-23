Berlin Revises Building Operations Following Recent COVID-19 Cases

The Town of Berlin is modifying building operations in response to employees recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Effective today (Tuesday), the Planning Department and Visitors Center are open to the public again. Berlin Town Hall will only be open to the public on Wednesdays between 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. until January 3rd.

“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our employees and residents all while not jeopardizing the delivery of vital town services,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.



Berlin public meetings are scheduled to continue in December, but in-person attendance will be limited, face masks will be required and seating will be allowed based on social distance guidelines. Utility payments and other payments can be dropped off at one of the two drop-boxes at town hall or on Wednesdays in person during open hours.

For more information, please call Berlin Town Hall at 410-641-2770.