Berlin Seeks Resident Input During Community Listening Sessions
December 21, 2023/
If you live in Berlin, Maryland, you are invited to community listening sessions to share their opinions and ideas as the town plans for the future. Salisbury University’s Business Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) is seeking input from Berlin, MD, residents on a new strategic plan. BEACON is assisting the town through a three-phase process to assess community sentiments and goals to ultimately develop an action plan of projects and initiatives.
Sessions include:
- Wednesday, January 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon – Berlin Library, 13 Harrison Avenue, Berlin, MD
- Wednesday, January 17, 6-7:30 p.m. – St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower Street, Berlin, MD