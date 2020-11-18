Berlin To Close Buildings, Takes Other Actions Due To Pandemic

Berlin officials Wednesday announced several steps designed to protect the safety and health of town employees, residents, visitors and the business community.

Starting Monday November 23rd, Town Hall, Planning and Zoning and the Visitors’ Center will be closed to the public. Meetings of the Mayor and Council will also be closed to the public. Meetings will be streamed live on Facebook until arrangements can be made for the Mayor and Council to meet entirely online. Also, Boards and Commission meetings are canceled until online arrangements are completed.

Berlin employees will begin working modified schedules as well.

Due to an expected increase in visitors during the upcoming holiday season, Mayor Zack Tyndall has issued a Civil Emergency Declaration to require face coverings be worn in the B-1 Town Center District Friday November 27th and Saturday November 28th from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and Friday December 11th from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Berlin businesses remain open.

According to the Town of Berlin, the plan developed in consultation with Council, the Town Administrator, Town Attorney, Police Chief and the Mayor.