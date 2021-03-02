Berlin To Reopen Town Buildings To Public

The Town of Berlin will reopen municipal buildings to the public next Monday March 8th, pending local conditions for COVID-19.

Town buildings were closed to the public last November, when employees were also placed on modified work schedules. Mayor Zack Tyndall said Monday that s a drop in local positivity rates for coronavirus will make it possible for Berlin town employees to return to their regular work schedules effective this week.

Any visitors to Berlin facilities that reopen next week will be required to follow CDC and Maryland health guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and hand-washing.