Berlin Tweak Our Peak Monday 2 to 6pm

Due to expected high temperatures in our area, the Berlin Electric Department is asking all of its customers to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage between the hours of 2 PM and 6 PM on Monday, June 21.

Peak hours are when electric purchase rates are at their highest. Reduce your energy consumption during these peak periods by delaying the usage of major appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and clothes dryers. Other important steps to lower your electric bills include delaying the use of hot water, closing window shades and adjusting thermostats up three degrees during these peak times.

To find out more about the Town of Berlin Electric Utility energy saving program, Tweak our Peak, please visit our website by clicking on the image to the left, or go to: https://berlinmd.gov/2015/05/14/peak-shave/