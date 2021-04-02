Berlin Will Close Town Offices To Public Due To COVID Positivity

Berlin will again close its town offices to the public effective Monday April 5th in response to an increase in COVID-19 positivity in Worcester County and elsewhere in Maryland.

“The increase in COVID-19 cases in our area has caused town buildings to once again close to the public to keep our staff safe and ensure the continuity of government services. There will be no change in business hours, and staff will be available by phone or email to continue to meet the needs of our citizens,” Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall said Thursday. “Customers are encouraged to visit our website at berlinmd.gov or call Town Hall at 410-641-2770.”

Berlin meetings will be in person for officials, staff and presenters. Members of the public will be able to submit comments and questions ahead of each meeting, which will be live-streamed on the Town of Berlin Facebook page.