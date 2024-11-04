Berlin Woman Dead After Struck by Vehicle Saturday Night in Worcester County

The investigation into a deadly pedestrian crash in Berlin area on Saturday night just after 10 continues by Maryland State Police. Police have identified the victim as 49 year old Carolyn Long of Berlin. Preliminary investigation shows Long was walking north on Route 611 in the area of Landings Boulevard when she was struck by a Toyota Sienna driven by a 69 year old Berlin man.

Investigation into whether alcohol was a contributing factor continues and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.