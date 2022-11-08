Bethany Beach Access Remains Limited from Boardwalk

Bethany Beach Election Day morning from the Town’s Beach Cam

Beach access in Bethany Beach remains limited to a handful of dune crossovers. Town officials say the ocean is still breaking on or close to the dune in front of the boardwalk and there has been no substantial buildup of sand that would make reconstruction of the crossover possible. DNREC has no plans at this time to rebuild beach crossovers from the boardwalk.

The beach is currently accessible at these crossovers:

5th Street

4th Street

Oakwood Street

Maplewood Street

Ashwood Street

Cedarwood Street

Oceanview Parkway (depending on tide and weather this may be closed)

Additional information from the Town of Bethany Beach:

Some have suggested that the Town build steps to reach the beach. They recall the Town did this years ago. Those steps were built after multiple storms had completely washed the dune away. Those steps were permanently attached to the boardwalk’s substructure. They exist today and are buried under the existing dune. If storms continue to pummel the beach and dune those steps may soon be exposed, and at that time the Town will put them back into service.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to build safe and secure free-standing steps in front of the dune. There is no effective way to securely attach steps to a dune face that is deteriorating daily from the effects of wind and wave, and the first significant high tide would damage the steps or wash them away.

The Town continues to anticipate full beach replenishment and the reconstruction of the dune and all beach crossovers in 2023. The United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources does not have a start date for that work at this time.