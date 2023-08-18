Bethany Beach Amends Two Ordinances Relating to Marijuana

The Bethany Beach Town Council met this afternoon to discuss marijuana. The Council approved two ordinance amendments to the Bethany Beach Town Code with a unanimous vote for each ordinance – each on a second reading. The Council amended Chapter 301 regarding smoking outdoors to now read that smoking in public places outdoors – it removes the words tobacco, weed, marijuana, etc.

The Council also amended Chapter 218 which would prohibit the production and sale of marijuana in the Town of Bethany Beach. This is to protect the public health, welfare and safety of citizens and inhabitants of the Town of Bethany Beach.