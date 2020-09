Another popular seasonal event is scratched from the calendar.

The Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival has been postponed from September 12th to September 11th, 2021 according to the Bethany- Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. Organizers say they were unable to obtain the required permit.

The chamber is planning  for safe outdoor gatherings as fall arrives.

The Ocean to Bay Bike Tour will take place October 16th and 17th.