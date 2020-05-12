Bethany Beach & Boardwalk to Reopen Friday with Limitations

BETHANY BEACH TO OPEN BEACH AND BOARDWALK FOR EXERCISING/WALKING, FRIDAY, MAY 15TH AT 12:01 AM

On March 21st, 2020 the Town of Bethany Beach, following the Governors 3rd Emergency Declaration closed the beach and boardwalk to all pedestrian traffic.

In light of the shift from complete closure to limited beach access along the Delmarva coast, and today’s announcement from Rehoboth Beach that they will open their beach and boardwalk to walking and exercise, beginning Friday, May 15th, 2020, the Town of Bethany Beach will open the boardwalk and beach to pedestrian traffic Friday at 12:01 AM.

To be clear: the Governor’s order closing State beaches is still in effect, but the Town of Bethany Beach is now allowing exercising/walking on the beach and boardwalk (as allowed at municipal discretion in the Governor’s Order). No other activity will be allowed on Bethany’s beach or boardwalk.

In addition, the Bethany Beach Town Code prohibits dog walking on its beach and boardwalk from May 15th until September 30th. That prohibition will go into effect Friday, May 15th at 12:01 AM.