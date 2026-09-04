Bethany Beach Celebrates its 125 Year History with Founders Day Weekend

Bethany Beach celebrates 125 years this year and this weekend will kick off the first of its milestone anniversary celebrations this Labor Day weekend with its Founders Day Weekend – commemorating 125 years of Bethany Beach history – and recognizing America’s 250th anniversary. The weekend includes live entertainment at the Bandstand beginning at 7:30 tonight, Saturday and Sunday and Sunday night there’s a drone and fireworks display after the concert.

The Independence Day Parade on Sunday at noon – with the original theme, “Stars, Stripes, and Shorelines.” You’ll see decorated floats, bicycles, community groups, VIP participants, marching bands, and musical ensembles as the parade moves through downtown Bethany Beach. Walk up float registration will be accepted until 10am Sunday.

Expect street closures on parade day – beginning at 9am – Street closures begin for float staging on the 100 and 200 blocks of Central Avenue, Campbell Place and North Pennsylvania Avenue from Garfield Parkway to Central Avenue.

At 11:45am – All east-side streets close to traffic.

Around 1pm. – Garfield Parkway southbound will reopen once the parade has cleared the area. The north end remains closed until the parade reaches the church – around 2pm.

Also the last Farmers Market has been moved to Monday from 8 am to noon.

And Monday evening is the annual Jazz Funeral, which will be a little different this year as it will mark not only the end of summer – but usher in the second season as most businesses now remain open past Labor Day. The procession will move from the north end of the boardwalk to the Bandstand and will be more of a New Orleans-style funeral celebration. Celebrants should gather at the north end of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk at 5:30pm.