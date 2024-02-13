Bethany Beach Councilman Lew Killmer Retires

Bethany Beach Councilman, Lew Killmer has retired from the council citing personal health reasons. Killmer has served for over 20 years as a volunteer for the Town of Bethany Beach, Sussex County and the State of Delaware. A member of the town council for over 18 years, Killmer has also service on the Planning and Zoning Commission and Non-Residential Design Review Committee. Killmer’s term expires in September.

Additional information from the Town of Bethany Beach:

Mr. Killmer, a Navy veteran and former Mayor of Bethany Beach, has served on the Town Council for more than 18 years. He has also served on several Town committees as Chair of the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Non-Residential Design Review Committee (NRDRC). Mr. Killmer authored the Guidelines used by the NRDRC in considering exterior elements for all commercial buildings. As a member of the P&Z Commission, Mr. Killmer was the primary author of the Bulk Density Ordinance which helped create more diverse and interesting homes in the R-1 and R-1B Zoning Districts. While on the Commission, Mr. Killmer guided the drafting of three Town Comprehensive Plans. He also authored the Council’s Protocol Manual which serves as a procedural guide and reference for all Council members. Mr. Killmer represented Bethany Beach on the Association of Coastal Towns and the Sussex County Association of Towns.

At the State level, Mr. Killmer served as President of the Delaware League of Local Governments (DLLG), as a member of the League’s Legislative Advisory Committee, the Delaware 2020 Census Commission, and the Council on Police Training.

Mr. Killmer has also been active as a volunteer in the community with St. Ann’s Parish and local charitable organizations. Having retired as Assistant Director of Analytical Sciences from GSK, Mr. Killmer sought to promote his love for science and research among students as a director of the Sussex County Science Fair.

In recognizing his service, Mayor Hardiman said: “Lew Killmer is a dear personal friend and a friend to literally hundreds of people in our Community, the County and the State. He is always there to help others whenever and wherever needed. To many of us he has been a mentor, cheerfully sharing his extensive professional knowledge, experience and wisdom and never looking for credit. He is a joy to work with and his legacy of unselfish service is unmatched. While his valuable contribution in resolving complex governmental issues will be sorely missed, the multitude of his friendships will always remain. On behalf of the Town Council and Staff, we wish Lew and his wonderful wife, Maureen, all the best.”