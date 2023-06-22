UPDATE: Bethany Beach Crossover Closed Due to Replenishment
June 22, 2023/
UPDATE 6/22/23- 12 PM:
Beach crossovers in Bethany Beach that are currently closed due to replenishment work includes:
• First Street
Posted 6/21/23 at 10:40 AM
Beach crossovers in Bethany Beach that are currently closed due to replenishment work includes:
• Third Street
• Second Street
• First Street
The Town of Bethany Beach had projected the time frame of completion of the beach replenishment project to be between June 29th and July 8th.