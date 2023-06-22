UPDATE: Bethany Beach Crossover Closed Due to Replenishment

UPDATE 6/22/23- 12 PM:

Beach crossovers in Bethany Beach that are currently closed due to replenishment work includes:

• First Street

Posted 6/21/23 at 10:40 AM

Beach crossovers in Bethany Beach that are currently closed due to replenishment work includes:

• Third Street

• Second Street

• First Street

The Town of Bethany Beach had projected the time frame of completion of the beach replenishment project to be between June 29th and July 8th.