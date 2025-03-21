Bethany Beach Fire Thursday Morning Under Investigation by State Fire Marshal

Firefighters from Bethany Beach were called for a structure fire on Campbell Place just after 2am on Thursday. Crews arriving at the scene found a working fire on the top floor of a three-story building.

Multiple fire companies were called to assist or provide backup. A second alarm was struck when the fire began to spread to additional units and the fire was brought under control after about 2 hours.

Everyone in the building safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Bethany Beach fire officials say one firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. Firefighters were on the scene for over 3 and a half hours.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.