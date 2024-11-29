Bethany Beach Firefighters Battle Blaze at Sea Colony
November 29, 2024/
Bethany Beach firefighters were called to Annapolis House Road at Sea Colony for a structure fire Thanksgiving night. The call came in just after 9:15pm and crews arriving at the scene found a garden apartment on fire in the Annapolis building. Multiple crews from Sussex County as well as Ocean City were called to assist or provide cover. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 3 hours.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating.