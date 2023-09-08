Bethany Beach Looking at a Retractable Dam to Control Flooding

Image courtesy Town of Bethany Beach

Officials in Bethany Beach are considering a dam at the mouth of the Loop Canal to help control flooding in the Quiet Resort. The Town has been working on a preliminary design for a dam with a steel wall that can be raised and lowered by hydraulic arms or an inflatable bladder – this would still allow navigation of the Loop Canal when the dam is not raised – to keep the Canal, which is the lowest point in town, from flooding during storms or lunar tides.

Engineer’s estimate the cost for construction of this retractable dam at $2-million. The Town has been looking for grant opportunities to help with funding the dam’s construction and has one active grant application in the works. Town officials ask that residents fill out the survey on the Loop Canal dam.

Click here for more information on the flooding issue from the Bethany Beach September Newsletter