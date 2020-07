Bethany Beach expands areas of town where masks are required.

Effective Friday morning, masks or face coverings must be worn on the street, sidewalks, in shops and in other areas of the C-1 downtown district, as well as on the boardwalk and on dune crossings.

There is no requirement to wear a mask on the beach in Bethany.

Children who are 12 and under are exempt from the Bethany Beach mask requirement.

