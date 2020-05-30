Bethany Beach Modifies Seasonal Parking

Bethany Beach seasonal parking regulations will go into effect on Monday. The Governor’s directive that opened the beaches last weekend recommends that towns consider employing a strategy that limits parking spaces as a method to limit beach crowding and Bethany Beach has converted parking spaces on Atlantic Avenue and on beach front streets and beach front parking lots, that are normally pay to park spaces, and made them free to cars displaying a 2020 Bethany Beach Residential Parking Permit.

There are also changes to the pay to park in downtown Bethany Beach. In addition, pay to park parking in downtown Bethany Beach is limited to two hours only and approximately seventy parking spaces have been set aside downtown for free 15 minute parking to facilitate takeout pickup close to Bethany’s eateries.

Long term pay to park parking spaces are available on both north and south Pennsylvania Avenue, outside of the downtown area.

These parking changes will be monitored closely for their effectiveness and will be modified as phased restrictions are eased, or as needed to maintain required physical distancing on our beach, boardwalks and public places.

Please review the accompanying Parking Map that graphically illustrates residential and pay to park parking areas.