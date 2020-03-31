Bethany Beach Officials Need Your Help

Officials in Bethany Beach ask for your help – “As our community continues to deal with the coronavirus, we are asking for your assistance to help us identify anyone in the community that might need special help or aid. Over half of our year-round population is over 67 and certainly, uncertainty and fear might be affecting some of our residents. We ask you to look around your neighborhood and if you think that any of your neighbors might need special help or attention to please call our Police Department at 302-539-1000 during regular business hours and share your concerns. As always, if you or your neighbors are experiencing an emergency, call 911.”